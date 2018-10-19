Douglas High football forced to forfeit all wins

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Douglas High School football players, parents and couches met with Douglas Unified School District (DUSD) administrators on Thursday to inform them of violations against the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA).
According to the Douglas Dispatch, the violations range from players not having the proper paperwork on file after transferring to the school to players being allowed to practice without the proper paperwork.
AIA told Douglas High School athletics the violations will be in effect until Oct. 15, 2019.
“I want to make it clear that this is no students fault that these violations have occurred," Douglas' interim athletic director Katie Walker said during the meeting. "I apologize because the adults have failed you.”
The Bulldogs' six victories will be recorded as forfeits.
The Dispatch reported James Fitzgerald will remain head coach of the team.
The Bulldogs play at Palo Verde Friday and host Rio Rico to wrap up their season next week.
