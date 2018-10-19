FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little bit of everything this weekend!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Another system is expected to bring smaller rain chances and wind to southern Arizona this weekend.
SATURDAY: Windy with sustained wind speeds at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30mph. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. 20 percent chance of storms.
SUNDAY: 30 percent chance of storms. Breezy with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. 20 percent chance for rain with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs is the mid 80s.