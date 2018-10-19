How to watch President Trump’s rally in Mesa tonight

MESA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - President Donald Trump is in Arizona for a Friday night rally to support Republican candidates in the state.
The event, at the International Air Response, is scheduled to began at 6:30 p.m.
The event, at the International Air Response, is scheduled to began at 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s rally is part of a three-state tour through the west.
President Trump was in Montana Thursday and is holding also hosting a rally in Elko, Nevada, on Saturday. The president is meeting at a roundtable with supporters and then headlining a fundraiser Friday evening.
The main focus of Trump’s time in Mesa will be supporting Rep. Martha McSally, who is locked in a race with Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema to fill retiring Sen. Jeff Flake’s Senate seat.
The race has become increasingly contentious, with McSally accusing Sinema of supporting “treason” at a debate earlier this week. Sinema has drawn fire for comments made during a radio interview in 2003, when she told the radio host to “go ahead” if he wanted to hypothetically join the Taliban.
Arizonans have been subjected to a barrage of negative ads by both candidates throughout the election cycle. Sinema has also raised nearly $4 million more than McSally. Although Mr. Trump won Arizona in 2016 by nearly four points, Democrats are hopeful that they can capture Flake’s seat, if younger, urban and Hispanic voters turn out in November. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates the race as “Edge Democrat.”
Mr. Trump visited Montana Thursday to rally for Senate candidate Matt Rosendale. Mr. Trump focused heavily on illegal immigration in his speech, and is excepted likely do so at Friday’s rally as well, given Arizona’s proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border.
