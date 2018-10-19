Julian Assange suing Ecuador, country that has hosted him in embassy for six years

(CNN) - Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is suing the same government that has given him a lifeline for more than six years.
Assange claims the government of Ecuador, whose embassy in London he has been staying in to avoid arrest since 2012, is "violating his fundamental rights."
A leaked memo revealed he was recently given a new set of house rules.
Assange must pay for his own food, medical needs, and laundry. The 47-year-old must also keep spaces inside the embassy clean and take care of his cat.
The leaked memo says if Assange does not comply, he risks losing his pet and his asylum.
Six years ago, Ecuador granted asylum to Assange and he avoided extradition to Sweden where he faced sexual assault allegations.
The case has since been dropped, but British authorities would still arrest him for skipping bail there when Sweden first requested the extradition. Earlier this year, a judge there refused his request to have his longstanding arrest warrant canceled.
Assange has also long maintained he fears extradition to the United States due to his work with Wikileaks, in particular the release of thousands of classified military documents the group obtained from Chelsea Manning.
He currently does not face charges in the U.S., but the Trump administration has said prosecuting him remains a priority.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.