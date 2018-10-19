Keino denies wrongdoing, tells AP he didn't control money

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 1972 file photo, Kipchoge Keino of Kenya raises his arms in triumph as he wins the final of the Olympic games 3,000-meter steeplechase event ahead of Benjamin Jipcho (574), another Kenyan, at the Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany. Running great Kip Keino has handed himself over to police and is under arrest following allegations he and six other Kenyan sports and government officials embezzled and misappropriated more than $545,000 set aside for their team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Keino, former sports minister Hassan Wario and two other former sports ministry officials surrendered to police Thursday and are due in court Friday to plead to charges of corruption and abuse of office. (AP Photo, File) (AP)