Living Streets Alliance working to make one downtown intersection safer

The project was motivated by pedestrian and cyclist safety but the catalyst that really got things going was the story of one man whose son had been hit by a car in the area. He came to businesses near the intersection and asked the business owners if any of them had surveillance cameras in the hopes of finding whomever hit his son while he was in the crosswalk. After that, the business owners reached out to Living Streets Alliance to see if anything could be done to make the area safer.