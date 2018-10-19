Lottery fever hits Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The time is counting down before the world crowns its next billionaire.
“It’s not everyday you come upon a billion dollars and know what to do with it,” said Lucas Steele, a store clerk at Axis Food Mart. He has been through a lot of big lottery wins, but says this one is different.
“This one is even bigger,” he sayid. “A lot more people who wouldn’t throw in their two dollars are like ‘yea I can throw in my two dollars for this.’ A lot of customers who don’t buy the lotto, like regulars, have also been coming in to pick up their tickets.”
The largest win of all time was in January 2016, when three lucky winners split a little more than $1.5 billion in lottery winnings.
Friday night’s draw will make this jackpot win the second largest on record.
However, your odds of winning are slimmer than ever. Lottery officials tweaked the rules in 2017, making payouts happen less often. Your chances during Friday nights draw are 1 in 302.1 million.
Steele says lotto fever has not been out of hand so far.
"Nothing crazy, no line out the door, nothing like that. But there is definitely a lot of excitement.
He says he knows exactly how he would spend the cash.
“I’d probably give most of it away,” he said. “Probably buy a house somewhere out in the middle of nowhere and wait for things to cool off a bit, and just live off of it.”
