More than 2 million pounds of taquitos recalled over possible salmonella, listeria contamination

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A possible salmonella, listeria contamination of an ingredient forces a Texas company to recall 2,490,593 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Friday, Oct. 19.
Ruiz Food Products, Inc. a Denison, Texas company discovered the issue with the taquitos on Tuesday, Oct. 16, when they received notification that the diced onions used in their beef and cheese taquitos was being recalled by their supplier, due to concerns about Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.
According to the news release, the ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos were produced from July 1 through Oct. 10, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:
- 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.
- 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.
- 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” in the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
For more on the recall click HERE.
Consumers may contact the Ruiz Food Products, Inc. Consumer Hotline at 1-800-772-6474.
