Napier removes ICE agent from Pima County Jail

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sheriff Mark Napier has removed federal immigration agents from the Pima County Jail.
Napier made the announcement in a seven-page letter sent to the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
The PCSD had provided ICE agents an office to work from, but that will no longer be the case. The agent was stationed inside the jail to deal with undocumented immigrants wanted on detainers.
“Effective Friday, Oct. 12, ICE will not have office space at the jail,” Napier wrote in the letter. “We believe that given the very low number of undocumented persons in the jail and the low number of detainees subject to ICE detainers, it is workable to return to prior practices with respect to communication and collaboration with our federal partners.”
The agent working from inside the jail became a point of contention for supervisors when they denied a $1.4 million federal grant for the sheriff’s department.
The PCSD had used the Operation Stonegarden grant to purchase new vehicles, pay overtime, and buy other equipment which it feels is needed to enforce laws.
Napier said he will re-submit the grant at a future meeting.
