OVERTIME: Week 10 high school football schedule

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - With only two weeks of the high school football regular season left, the race for playoff position is heating up in southern Arizona.
There are 14 games in the Tucson area this week and they will go a long way in determining the postseason picture.
The KOLD Overtime Game of the Week is the Division 3A matchup between the Sahuarita Mustangs (5-3) and Sabino Sabercats (6-2).
We will update the schedule below when the games are over tonight. Check out the 2018 season schedule HERE.
Walden Grove at Amphi
St. Johns at Benson
Bisbee at Santa Rita
Buena at Ironwood Ridge
Canyon Del Oro at Vista Grande
Catalina High at Tanque Verde
Catalina Foothills at Salpointe Catholic
Flowing Wells at Cholla
Cienega at Nogales
Mountain View at Desert View
Douglas at Palo Verde
Empire at Rincon/University
Sunnyside at Marana
Rio Rico at Pueblo
Safford at Pusch Ridge Christian
Sahuarita at Sabino
Sahuaro at Casa Grande
Willcox at Tombstone
Tucson High at Chandler
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.