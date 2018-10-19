OVERTIME: Week 10 high school football schedule

With only two weeks of the regular season left, the race for the high school football postseason is heating up in southern Arizona.
There are 14 games in the Tucson area this week and they will go a long way in determining the postseason picture.

The KOLD Overtime Game of the Week is the Division 3A matchup between the Sahuarita Mustangs (5-3) and Sabino Sabercats (6-2).

WEEK 10 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 19

Walden Grove at Amphi

St. Johns at Benson

Bisbee at Santa Rita

Buena at Ironwood Ridge

Canyon Del Oro at Vista Grande

Catalina High at Tanque Verde

Catalina Foothills at Salpointe Catholic

Flowing Wells at Cholla

Cienega at Nogales

Mountain View at Desert View

Douglas at Palo Verde

Empire at Rincon/University

Sunnyside at Marana

Rio Rico at Pueblo

Safford at Pusch Ridge Christian

Sahuarita at Sabino

Sahuaro at Casa Grande

Willcox at Tombstone

Tucson High at Chandler

