Paving scheduled for Sabino Canyon and Marshall Gulch

Paving will also be done on Mt. Lemmon in Marshall Gulch on Monday, November 5 through Thursday, Nov. 8, to repair holes in the roadway. Upper Marshall Gulch will be closed to motor vehicles during that time, with access for pedestrians to walk in the area. Visitors are advised to use caution and avoid areas where work is taking place. For further information please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700.