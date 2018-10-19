Paving scheduled for Sabino Canyon and Marshall Gulch

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sabino Canyon parking lot will be closed from approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 22 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23 to allow for maintenance work on the inlet and outlet lanes. During the paving parking will be available in the overflow lot, 1/3 of a mile further north on Sabino Canyon Road.
Expect delays as additional work on Thursday, Oct. 25 may occur.
Paving will also be done on Mt. Lemmon in Marshall Gulch on Monday, November 5 through Thursday, Nov. 8, to repair holes in the roadway. Upper Marshall Gulch will be closed to motor vehicles during that time, with access for pedestrians to walk in the area. Visitors are advised to use caution and avoid areas where work is taking place. For further information please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700.
