Paving work to occur in Sabino Canyon, Marshall Gulch

The first closure will be the Sabino Canyon main parking lot beginning on Monday, Oct. 22 at 4 a.m. and lasting until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23; this will allow maintenance work on the inlet and outlet lanes. The release stated that the parking lot will be open prior to and following those times, with flagmen directing traffic as needed. Additional work may also be done on Thursday, Oct. 25 with possible delays to entry and exit at the main parking lot.