Paving work to occur in Sabino Canyon, Marshall Gulch

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Planning on visiting Sabino Canyon or Marshall Gulch in the next few weeks, you may have to reconsider as paving work is to begin next week.
According to a recent news release from the U.S. Forest Service, paving work will begin next week and continue for the next two months with temporary closures happening.
The first closure will be the Sabino Canyon main parking lot beginning on Monday, Oct. 22 at 4 a.m. and lasting until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23; this will allow maintenance work on the inlet and outlet lanes. The release stated that the parking lot will be open prior to and following those times, with flagmen directing traffic as needed. Additional work may also be done on Thursday, Oct. 25 with possible delays to entry and exit at the main parking lot.
While the paving work is going on, parking will be available for Sabino Canyon at the overflow lot, 1/3 mile further north on Sabino Canyon Road.
Mt. Lemmon's Marshall Gulch will also be repaved, according to the release. Work is expected to begin Monday, Nov. 5 and last through Thursday, Nov. 8. The work will repair holes in the road. Upper Marshall Gulch will be closed to motor vehicles during that time, though there will be access for pedestrians to walk in the area.
Lower Marshall Gulch will remain as is, with one side of the road closed to vehicles.
Those visiting the area are advised to use caution while work is taking place..
For further information please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700.
