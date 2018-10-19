Tucson man accused in fatal hit-and-run arrested

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash earlier this year has been arrested.
Sean Michael Yacks, 30, is in the Pima County Jail and facing charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.
Meghan Clevenger, 24, and Angel Vega, 20, were killed in a crash at the intersection of Speedway and Wilmot on July 15.
The Tucson Police Department said Yacks ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle driven by Clevenger.
Yacks, who is also facing a drug charge unrelated to the crash, is no stranger to a courtroom.
According to records from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Yacks served five years for aggravated assault in connection with a 2004 shooting.
The TPD said Yacks shot Kyle Rhein during an argument over beer. Rhein survived the shooting. During the same incident, Shane Stewart fatally shot Shawn Schwartz.
