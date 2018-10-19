Tucson police release man’s name in shooting near Old Spanish Trail

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the man who was shot on Wednesday night, Oct. 17.
According to a TPD news release the incident began at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, when officers with Operations Division East were dispatched to the scene of a shooting inside an apartment at 8601 East Old Spanish Trail. Officers arrived to find a male and female inside the apartment. The female was administering first aid to the male, identified as 21-year-old Reilly Thacker, who was lying on the floor.
Thacker was unresponsive with obvious gunshot trauma.
TPD took over first aid until Tucson Fire Department emergency crews arrived on scene. Thacker was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after TFD arrived.
According to the news release, the female, Thacker's wife was the one who called 911.
Homicide detectives with TPD continued the investigation, learning that Thacker and his wife had been involved in a physical altercation inside the apartment. According to TPD Thacker's wife picked up a handgun during the altercation and shot him. It did not appear to TPD that there was anyone else inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, according to TPD.
Anyone with information about the incident as asked to call 88-CRIME.
