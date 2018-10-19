Tucson will have a seat at the World Series

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The World Series will once again have Tucson representation.
On the field, Canyon del Oro grad Ian Kinsler (’00) will appear in his third Fall Classic.
Kinsler went 2-for-4 in the Boston Red Sox 4-1 win over the Houston Astros Thursday night clinching the BoSox fourth trip to the World Series in the last 15 years.
The Red Sox won all three games in Houston to take the ALCS four-games-to-one.
Kinsler is hitting .250 in the post-season after coming over the Boston in a mid-season trade from the Los Angeles Angels.
He previously appeared in two losing World Series with the Texas Rangers (2010 and 2011)
Off the field, former Tucson High standout Craig Bjornson ('87) is making his second straight trip to the World Series.
Bjornson is the Red Sox bullpen coach and served in the same capacity last season with the World Series champion Astros.
The loss for Houston denies a second straight trip to the Fall Classic for longtime Tucsonan and former Toros pitcher and coach Brent Strom, who is the Astros pitching coach, and Spanish language play-by-play man Francisco Romero.
Our David Kelly spoke with Romero about having a front row seat on the Astros championship journey.
