US goals in Afghanistan seem ever more distant after attack

Guards of honor carry a photo of Gen. Abdul Raziq, Kandahar police chief, who was killed by a guard, during his burial ceremony in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Afghanistan's election commission on Friday postponed elections in Kandahar for a week, following a brazen attack on a high-profile security meeting there with a U.S. delegation that killed at least two senior provincial officials, including the province's police chief. (AP Photo) (STR)
By MATTHEW PENNINGTON | October 19, 2018 at 1:58 PM MST - Updated October 19 at 1:58 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A brazen attack that the Taliban says targeted the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan is a stark reminder of the formidable task the Trump administration faces as it tries to extricate America from its longest war.

The commander, Army Gen. Scott Miller, escaped unharmed from Thursday's deadly attack. Elections for the lower house of parliament are expected to be held as scheduled Saturday in much of the country. And administration officials said U.S. resolve is unshaken.

But the timing of the attack makes U.S. goals seem ever more distant. It came just a week after reported U.S. back channel talks with the Taliban and as the administration steps up efforts to kick-start peace negotiations between the militant group and the Afghan government to end the 18-year war.

