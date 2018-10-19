US tries to stop youth climate lawsuit days before trial

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, five of the 21 youth plaintiffs in a federal climate change lawsuit against the federal government, including, from left, Sahara Valentine, 11, Jacob Lebel, 19, Avery McRae, 10, Miko Vergun, 15, Kelsey Julianna, 20, and Zealand Bell, 11, celebrate on the courthouse steps in Eugene, Ore., after U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken rejected requests from the federal government and trade groups representing many of the world's largest energy companies to dismiss their lawsuit. The U.S. government is trying once again to block a major climate change lawsuit days before young activists are set to argue at trial that the government has violated their constitutional rights by failing to take action climate change. On Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, the Justice Department for a second time this year asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss the case. The high court in July denied the request as premature. (Chris Pietsch /The Register-Guard via AP, File) (Chris Pietsch)