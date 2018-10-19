“Voices at the Monastery” Concert event this weekend

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Presented by the Arizona Choral Arts Association (ACAA) and featuring several of Tucson’s most prominent choral organizations, including Southern Arizona Women’s Chorus, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, Sons of Orpheus, Tucson Women’s Chorus, Tucson Desert Harmony, Moxie Chorus, Arizona Repertory Singers, Daybreak Quartet, and The Helios Ensemble.
The event aims to send a message about the value of keeping intact the Sanctuary of the former Benedictine Monastery, which was sold in October 2017 to a local developer who plans to build multi-story housing and businesses on and around the property.
It is also a fundraiser for ACAA, a consortium of local choirs who share resources, such as concert calendars and names of particular musical accompanists for choirs to share.
- Friday Oct. 19 – Southern Arizona Women’s Chorus, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, and Sons of Orpheus
- Saturday, Oct, 20 – Tucson Women’s Chorus, Tucson Desert Harmony and Moxie Chorus
- Sunday, Oct, 21 – Arizona Repertory Singers, Daybreak Quartet, and The Helios Ensemble
The concerts are taking place at the Benedictine Monastery at 800 North Country Club Road, Tucson 85716
TICKETS: $15 per concert, $25 for the series, www.azsings.org
More info: (520) 404-3148
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.