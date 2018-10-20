Arizona ranks worst in U.S. for college tuition increases since recession

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Ask any student at the University of Arizona and they will tell you - college is not cheap.
A new study shows it was dramatically more affordable a decade ago and it may be making it more difficult for students to hit the books nowadays.
“Little sleep, a lot of coffee,” that is Zion Harvey’s recipe for success. He’s a full time student at the University of Arizona - taking 15 credits and working full time, too. “I go to school on my days off from work so I’m here from 9 to 2 or 9 to 6 depending on the day and I work full time the other five days.”
Harvey said it’s tricky. Long gone are the days where a majority of students focused on school only.
Arizona junior Trent Wieland may not work each semester, but he doesn't get much of a summer break. He spends it working two jobs so he can keep going to his dream school.
“When you’re working basically 5 A.M. to 8 P.M. five days a week, It can kind of take a toll on now getting to see your family as much as you want,” Wieland said.
So what's more wild than being a Wildcat? The cost to be one.
New numbers from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities show the state of Arizona’s tuition has gone up 91 percent since 2008. That’s more than $5,000 per student over a decade.
"I work with people who came here around that time. They were paying $7,000. I'm looking at 12," Harvey said.
Those numbers put Arizona at the top of this list. Our state has the biggest increase in tuition prices since the recession. The reason being less funding coming from our state government.
It's why students like Harvey must continue to balance work and school.
"As long as I'm taking classes I'm actually interested in - it makes the cost worth it," he said.
That is until something can be done to make the cost of college a little cheaper.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.