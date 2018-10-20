FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower chances are on the rise!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A slow moving system is expected to bring scattered showers to southern AZ late this weekend into early next week.
SUNDAY: 40 percent chance of scattered storms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: 30 percent chance for rain with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs is the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs is the mid 80s.