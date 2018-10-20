OVERTIME: Seventh straight win for surging Sabino

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sabino Sabercats defense suffocated visiting Sahuarita with six sacks Friday night in a 28-14 win at Saberdome.
The victory was the seventh straight for Sabino (7-2, 4-0) since opening the season with back-to-back losses to Conference 5-A schools Casa Grande and rival Sahuaro.
It also sets up a winner-take-all 3A South Section championship game on the road in Week 11 with Safford (6-3, 4-0).
Jayson Petty and Richie Pina both had a pair of those six sacks. Petty also recorded two additional tackles for loss and a receiving touchdown.
Jimmy Hamilton led the Sabino offense with 107 yards receiving on six catches and one score.
Daniel McAlister ran for a pair of touchdowns, finishing the night with 83 yards on 11 carries.
Sabino entered the game ranked 7th in Conference 3-A and is in line to host a first-round state playoff game in two weeks.
The loss for the 16th ranked Mustangs (5-4, 1-3) puts is crimp in their playoff chances.
Sahuarita finishes the season next Friday night at home against Tanque Verde.
