OVERTIME: Seventh straight win for surging Sabino

Sabercats beat Sahuarita 28-14 to set up section-title showdown with Safford

By David Kelly | October 19, 2018 at 11:31 PM MST - Updated October 20 at 12:55 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sabino Sabercats defense suffocated visiting Sahuarita with six sacks Friday night in a 28-14 win at Saberdome.

The victory was the seventh straight for Sabino (7-2, 4-0) since opening the season with back-to-back losses to Conference 5-A schools Casa Grande and rival Sahuaro.

It also sets up a winner-take-all 3A South Section championship game on the road in Week 11 with Safford (6-3, 4-0).

Jayson Petty and Richie Pina both had a pair of those six sacks. Petty also recorded two additional tackles for loss and a receiving touchdown.

Jimmy Hamilton led the Sabino offense with 107 yards receiving on six catches and one score.

Daniel McAlister ran for a pair of touchdowns, finishing the night with 83 yards on 11 carries.

Sabino entered the game ranked 7th in Conference 3-A and is in line to host a first-round state playoff game in two weeks.

The loss for the 16th ranked Mustangs (5-4, 1-3) puts is crimp in their playoff chances.

Sahuarita finishes the season next Friday night at home against Tanque Verde.

