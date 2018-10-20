Sinema on campaign blitz as Trump pushes for McSally

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema had a full day on the campaign trail even as thousands gathered in Mesa to see President Donald Trump stump for her Republican opponent.
Sinema started the morning by spending an hour at a Phoenix food bank filling "day bags" with enough food to feed a person for a day alongside members of a group called Veterans for Sinema. The three-term congresswoman then held a press call with Republicans for Sinema and went to a pair get-out-the-vote events.
She said she wasn’t distracted by Trump’s visit or his support for her opponent, Republican Rep. Martha McSally. She attacked McSally for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act and said she was “laser-focused” on ensuring Arizonans have access to health care.