99th annual Tucson Veterans Day parade

While parade participants will begin assembling at 8 a.m. on Monday, the parade route starts at West Alameda Street and Granada Avenue and heads east on West Alameda Street and turns onto North Stone Avenue, then onto West Franklin Street. From West Franklin Street, participants will continue on North Church Avenue and then to West Sixth Street. From Sixth Street, parade participants will head south on North Granada Avenue and return to the staging point on West Alameda Street.