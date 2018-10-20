99th annual Tucson Veterans Day parade

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Calling all veterans, family members and the general public - Tucson is holding it's 99th annual Veterans Day parade on Monday, Nov. 12. This year's theme is "Celebration of Armistice Day".
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, as the American Legion Morgan McDermott Post 7 and the City of Tucson honor past and current members of the U.S. military.
Sandra Perry will serve as this year's Grand Marshal. 93-year-old Perry is a World War II veteran, who served from 1941 to 1945 in the U.S. Army. She is also a 75-year American Legion member, as well as a member of the VFW, Moose, Eagles and DAV.
Entries in the parade will be judged and awarded in the following categories: Senior Color Guard, Junior Color Guard, Senior Marching Unit, Junior Marching Unit, Float (truck and trailer), Decorated Automobiles, Musical Group, Veteran’s Organization, Military Unit and Motorcycle Group.
While parade participants will begin assembling at 8 a.m. on Monday, the parade route starts at West Alameda Street and Granada Avenue and heads east on West Alameda Street and turns onto North Stone Avenue, then onto West Franklin Street. From West Franklin Street, participants will continue on North Church Avenue and then to West Sixth Street. From Sixth Street, parade participants will head south on North Granada Avenue and return to the staging point on West Alameda Street.
The following roads will be closed on Monday, Nov. 12:
- From 8 a.m. to about 1 p.m., West Alameda Street between Manning House Way and Church Avenue will be closed.
- From about 10 a.m., Stone Avenue south of Sixth Street will be closed; Church Avenue between Pennington Street and Sixth Street/St. Mary’s Road will be closed; Sixth Street/St. Mary’s Road between Stone Avenue and Granada Avenue will be closed; Franklin Street between Stone Avenue and Church Avenue; and Granada Avenue between Congress Street and Sixth Street/St. Mary’s Road will be closed.
Businesses, parking garages, and parking lots will be open and accessible. Local resident, pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained in and around road closures.
Parade participants need to register here: http://tucsonveteransdayparade.org/parade-entrant-form.html
For more information click the following link: http://www.tucsonveteransdayparade.org
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.