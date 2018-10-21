BEAR DOWN: Bruins lead Wildcats 17-7 at halftime

LOS ANGELES (Tucson News Now) - Rhett Rodriguez got the start for an injured Khalil Tate Saturday night in the Arizona Wildcats' Pac-12 game against the UCLA Bruins.
Things didn’t start well for RhettRod or Arizona and UCLA took a 17-7 lead into halftime.
Arizona (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) went three-and-out on the opening drive of the game and Rodriguez threw an interception in the end zone on the Wildcats' next series.
UCLA (1-5, 1-2) scored the first time it touched the ball and went ahead 10-0 with a field goal to open the second quarter.
The start was bad, but things got worse for Arizona.
With 9 minutes to go before the half, Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor broke off a huge run. Taylor picked up 55 yards before fumbling the ball in the end zone. A UCLA defender picked it up for a touchback.
Arizona’s defense held and UCLA was forced to put the ball back less than a minute later.
The Wildcats then marched down the field and scored thanks to two big passes by Rodriguez.
First, he hit Tony Ellison on a 38-yard strike. Arizona made it 10-7 two plays later when RhettRod connected with Shawn Poindexter for a 13-yard touchdown.
UCLA didn’t blink and pushed its lead back to 10 points thanks to the 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Wilton Speight’s touchdown pass to Devin Asiasi.
Tate, mentioned as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate during the preseason, sat out with an ankle injury. He was first hurt during the Wildcats' Week 2 loss at Houston.
The injury has limited Tate’s ground attack this season. He has only 112 yards and two touchdowns through seven games. Last season, he ran for 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to becoming a star.
Some of that can be attributed to the new system brought in by first-year head coach Kevin Sumlin.
Tate simply has not run as often as the Wildcats have concentrated on the passing game.
In 11 games last season, Tate was 111-for-179 passing for 1,592 yards and 14 touchdowns. Through seven games this year, he is 95-for-178 for 1,415 yards and 11 scores.
Rodriguez, the son of former Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez, played at Catalina Foothills High in Tucson. He threw for 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns during his senior season in 2016.
The sophomore secured the starting nod with his performance against Utah last week.
Tate left the game early and backup Jamarye Joiner, who prepped at Cienega High in Tucson, was ineffective.
Rodriguez came in and was impressive. He ended up passing for 226 yards and one touchdown in the Wildcats' 42-10 loss.
