Missing hiker in Sabino Canyon

Missing hiker in Sabino Canyon
By Tucson News Now | October 21, 2018 at 9:19 AM MST - Updated October 21 at 9:31 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Pima County Sheriffs are looking for a hiker that has been missing since Saturday in Sabino Canyon.

The missing hiker is 53-year-old Dean Singleton.

He is five-foot-eight, bald and has green eyes.

Singleton was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, shorts, tennis shoes and a white U of A baseball cap.

He was last seen at the Sabino Canyon visitor’s center around ten in the morning Saturday.

Anyone with information about Dean Singleton’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

We will bring updates as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.