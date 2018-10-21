Missing hiker in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Pima County Sheriffs are looking for a hiker that has been missing since Saturday in Sabino Canyon.
The missing hiker is 53-year-old Dean Singleton.
He is five-foot-eight, bald and has green eyes.
Singleton was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, shorts, tennis shoes and a white U of A baseball cap.
He was last seen at the Sabino Canyon visitor’s center around ten in the morning Saturday.
Anyone with information about Dean Singleton’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.
