CLOSED: Threat prompts Benson Unified to close schools Monday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Administrators at Benson Unified School District have decided to close schools Monday after learning of a threat made over the weekend.
The district’s first notice to the public mentioned that Benson Police Department was investigating the threat. A follow-up post to the official BUSD Facebook page stated schools would be closed Monday so officers could further investigate the threat.
After school activities are canceled as well on Monday, according to the post. It reads in full...
Parents,
This is a follow up to the previous email/post regarding the threat to our schools. The decision has been made to close all Benson Schools on Monday, 10/22/18. This will give local law enforcement an opportunity to continue the ongoing investigation regarding the threat.
At this point, all after school activities are cancelled as well. This includes athletic practices, games, and any club activities.
As a reminder, students are our best resources when it comes to information. Should they share any information that might be useful in the investigation, please contact Benson Police Department (520)586-2211.
Please check email and the BUSD Facebook page and websites for updates.
Thank You,
Micah Mortensen
Superintendent
When reached for comment, a representative of the Benson Police Department stated detectives were assigned to the situation. Further information is expected later.
