Concert inside midtown monastery sends message to its owner

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It was a choir concert full of hopes for a new home, inside the space they’re striving to save.
A three-night series of choral performances, presented by the Arizona Choral Arts Association (ACAA), was an event aiming to, “send a message about the value of keeping intact the Sanctuary of the former Benedictine Monastery,” according to a news release from the ACAA.
One curious catch: They directed that strong message at the property owner who granted them use of said sanctuary for the weekend performances.
"A very gracious man. He's letting us use this place for free to showcase to the community," said Terrie Ashbaugh, founder and executive director of the ACAA.
Which is why the site's owner and developer, Ross Rulney, told Tucson News Now briefly over the phone that he was "surprised" to see the supposed scrutiny from the choral association, even as the performers sung so splendidly inside his building.
"It was an absolute pleasure to provide the venue," Rulney said.
"The sound in here is unlike any other place. It's like the cathedral and it's beautiful," Ashbaugh explained.
But with the beautiful interior comes a cloudy future for the exterior of the Benedictine Monastery on Country Club Road, south of Speedway Boulevard.
The dispute over the design has spanned a year, ever since Rulney purchased the property in October 2016 from the nuns for nearly $6 million, with plans to building a large apartment complex on the grounds.
In a reported agreement with the monastery's nuns, Rulney vowed to not demolish the monastery building.
Multiple community meetings have been held to hear concerns from neighbors.
Ashbaugh said their message is not one of scrutiny towards Rulney.
"Not from my organization. I don't know about the community people. I think a lot of people are actually attending these concerts so they can see the sanctuary. They've never been in here," Ashbaugh explained.
Although Rulney is undecided about the planned public use of the inside of the monastery, he said the "building will absolutely survive" and he has no plans to change what's on the outside.
Sunday night's performance featured several of Tucson’s most prominent choral organizations, including Southern Arizona Women’s Chorus, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, Sons of Orpheus, Tucson Women’s Chorus, Tucson Desert Harmony, Moxie Chorus, Arizona Repertory Singers, Daybreak Quartet, and The Helios Ensemble, according to the ACAA.
Ashbaugh is just joyfully optimistic that the audience will be able to make return trips for musical performances in the future.
"I'm hoping that [Rulney] will say, 'Hey, this was a great idea and yeah, I like the idea and we'll keep it as a performance center," she said. "If he doesn't, then, I'll say, 'Thank you,' and we'll find another place."
