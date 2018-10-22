Convicted sex offender accused of possessing child porn in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A convicted sex offender living in Tucson has been accused of possessing child pornography and luring minors, state officials said.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Patrick Michael Winkler has bee indicted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, three counts of unlawful age misrepresentation and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
The AAGO said investigators with the Tucson Police Department found child porn on Winkler's cell phone.
Winkler allegedly used the Whisper app to contact minors while posing as a teen himself.
"Winkler attempted to lure minors for sexual exploitation during electronic chats and knowingly misrepresented his age during the chats for the purpose of
committing a sexual offense," the AAGO said in a news release.
In 2002, Winkler was convicted on two counts of child molestation in Maricopa County. He was released in December 2016.
