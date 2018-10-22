Country Thunder lineup released

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Country Thunder released its 2019 music festival lineup.
Expect to see Tim McGraw, Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, and Chris Stapleton headlining next years upcoming event.
Tickets including weekend and single day passes are now on sale as well as camping packages. Find them at https://www.countrythunder.com/az-lineup
Other artists performing at the 2019 event include, Abby Anderson, Brandon Lay, Brothers Osborne, Clay Walker, High Valley, Hunter Brothers, Lonestar, Restless Heart, Trace Adkins, and Williams & Ree.
