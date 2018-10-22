FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances stick around!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A slow moving system is expected to bring scattered showers to southern AZ into the workweek. After the rain moves out, temps warm up!!
You can track any rain with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
MONDAY: 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: 40 percent chance of storms. Highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: 20 percent chance of storms. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs is the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Ssunny skies with highs is the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.