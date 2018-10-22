Pima Co. hires new Behavioral Health Director

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There is a new director of the Behavioral Health Department for Pima County, Paula Perrera, according to a news release on Monday, Oct. 22.
“In this new role, it is my goal to expand the County’s partnership with community stakeholders to elevate the discussion, programming, and parity of behavioral health issues to make Pima County a national leader in the field,” Perrera said.
Perrera has worked with the Pima County Attorney’s Office since 2000 and served as the Supervising Attorney for the Health Law Unit since 2007.
During her tenure with the County Attorney’s Office, Perrera served as the in-house counsel for Kino Community Hospital, Pima Health Systems (the County’s AHCCCS health plan), Posada del Sol (the County operated skilled nursing facility), and played a key role in transitioning those units to the private sector. Most recently, she also drafted and negotiated large and complex contracts, including the current correctional health services agreement with Centurion.
The Behavioral Health Department manages the provision of health and behavioral health services at the Pima County adult and juvenile detention centers. In addition, the department oversees the County’s legally mandated functions involving court ordered evaluations and the Restoration to Competency Program.
