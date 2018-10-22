Porter’s goal gives Arizona Soccer a 2-1 win over Wazzu

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Soccer defeated No. 22 Washington State by a score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon on Senior Day in Tucson, Ariz.
The Cats (9-4-2, 11 pts. 6th) broke a scoreless tie in the 2nd half when Brynn Moga put the ball in from the six-yard box.
The Cougars (10-5, 9 pts. 8th) responded with a goal in the 69th minute to tie the game up, but the Cats were not finished.
Amanda Porter came through in the 72nd minute with the game-winning goal to put Arizona back on top for good.
Next Up, the Wildcats will travel up north to face Oregon state and Oregon next weekend.
