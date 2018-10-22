SNAP THE VOTE: Trump makes AZ appearance for McSally

By Kat Jennings
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - President Donald Trump appeared in Mesa on Friday, Oct. 19 to rally supporters to vote for Republican candidates — including U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) — this midterm election. On stage, McSally welcomed the president and echoed the sentiments of the rally posters behind her which read, “AZ isn’t crazy. Voting Democrat is!”
“I just wanted you to know, we are not crazy here. We are not a meth lab of democracy,” McSally said.
McSally cited recent Republican victories ranging from job growth to confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Further, the Senate candidate stressed the importance of winning midterm elections to maintain a Republican majority in the Senate, emphasizing what she sees as stark differences between herself and opponent Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.
“I said I would vote for Kavanaugh, Sinema said she would vote no. On national security … we fought and kept the A-10 Warthog. Sinema advocated to shut down Luke Air Force Base. I was shooting at the Taliban, and Sinema said it was OK for an American to join the Taliban.”
The Senate hopeful ended her time on stage by leading the crowd in chants which criticized Sinema’s “pink tutu,” and petitioned to “build the wall,” phrases that have become notable on the campaign trail for McSally and Trump respectively.
