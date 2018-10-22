Sustainable Families Coalition community event in Sahuarita

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sustainable Families Coalition presents “Moving from Insufficiency to Self-Sufficiency,” a report on their work to date and future directions of this important collaboration. Community members are invited to this evening event and reception on Oct. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., hosted by Quail Creek in their Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom at 2055 E. Quail Crossing Boulevard in Sahuarita.