Sustainable Families Coalition community event in Sahuarita

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sustainable Families Coalition presents “Moving from Insufficiency to Self-Sufficiency,” a report on their work to date and future directions of this important collaboration. Community members are invited to this evening event and reception on Oct. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., hosted by Quail Creek in their Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom at 2055 E. Quail Crossing Boulevard in Sahuarita.
The event will feature a keynote presentation by Jon Ford, the Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Vitalyst Foundation. He will explore the power of collaboration among local leaders and residents to create meaningful change that improves overall health and well-being in communities. Today, locally-focused projects are significant agents of change across the country.
Formed in 2016, the Sustainable Families Coalition has worked to bring together community resources to address issues that prevent children, families and individuals from achieving family and economic stability.
Members of the coalition include the Town of Sahuarita, the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, the Sahuarita and Continental School Districts, the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, the Community Food Bank’s Green Valley and Amado Resource Centers, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, Freeport McMoRan, the Greater Green Valley Community Foundation, The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, United Community Health Center and the Amado Youth Center.
