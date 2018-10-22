Taco Bell will give you a free taco when someone steals a base in the World Series

(RNN) - It’s World Series time again and if you can’t decide who to cheer for, just root for the baserunners.
The first Dodger or Red Sox baserunner to steal a base during any World Series game will be this year’s “Taco Hero” when he earns a free Doritos Locos Taco for everyone in America. You can redeem your free taco on Thursday, Nov. 1, by visiting any participating location between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
No purchase is necessary to collect your freebie. You must simply request a free Doritos Locos Taco.
It’s part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion. If it sounds familiar, it’s because this is the seventh year they’ve done it.
With that kind of longevity, Taco Bell had to find a way to keep it feeling fresh. So, fans will also have a chance to get their hands on baseball caps and exclusive Topps trading cards this year.
“Every year, we’re overwhelmed with the excitement from our fans when combining America’s favorite pastime with America’s favorite tacos,” said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp. “Now, we’re knocking that out of the park by introducing even more ways for our fans to experience and commemorate the Taco Hero.”
Taco Bell is offering “Steal a Base, Steal A Taco” baseball caps on its Taco Shop. They’ll be available to fans everywhere before Game 1 on Tuesday.
But the exclusive trading cards will only be available in local restaurants around the ballparks. They will feature all the “Taco Heroes,” the players who won free tacos for America in years past.
“We’ve created a fun tradition for our fans with Taco Bell and the ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promotion,” said Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice President, Commerce. “It makes for a unique moment every year during the World Series and certainly the fans will have their eyes on the first stolen base of the Fall Classic.”
The NBA runs a similar promotion during the NBA Finals every year. The “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion offers a free taco to everyone once a team “steals” a win on the road.
