Teen wows MD football crowd with country version of the national anthem

GAMBRILLS, MD (RNN) – Jackson Dean Nicholson is a young man of many talents.
Not only is he a member of the Arundel High School football team, but the senior’s an aspiring country singer.
His version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” sung before Friday night’s game, has become an internet hit. A video of it posted to Facebook by Marci White McElhaney has more than half a million views.
“This amazing Arundel High senior does it again,” McElhaney said. “So honored to hear him sing again. Way to go Jackson Dean.”
This is the second year Nicholson, who goes by Jackson Dean on his YouTube channel, has sung a countrified version of the national anthem before a home football game.
