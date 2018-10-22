Two women in Cochise County Jail were found in possession of paraphernailia

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Brandi Wilson (32) and Elizabeth Durazo (29) were charged with possession of illegal drugs in the Cochise County Jail last Friday.
A CCSO Street Crimes Unit Detective was alerted of possible illegal drug possession within the jail and an investigation was conducted. Durazo was found to be in possession of heroin and pills and was charged with six felonies including three counts of drug paraphernalia. Wilson was found to have possession of methamphetamine and was charged with three felonies including promoting prison contraband knowingly.
The CCSO Street Crime Unit will continue further investigation into the matter.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.