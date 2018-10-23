Cochise County Sheriff’s Office receives new scam information

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has received information regarding a new scam wherein someone receives a call from “Unisource” at 877-361-8606
The caller tells the potential victim that "Unisource" has taken over Sulpher Springs Valley Electric (SSVEC) and the potential victim has an outstanding balance.
In one reported case, the balance was supposedly $1,000.
The potential victim contacted SSVEC who advised they have not been bought out and this is a scam.
The potential victim advised the call sounded legitimate, and even gives automated options like “press 2 for problems with billing” etc.
Please DO NOT fall prey to these criminals.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.