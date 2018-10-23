Episcopal Diocese of Arizona elects VI Bishop

Speaking with The Rt. Rev. Kirk Smith, who called to notify her of the election, Reddall said, “I am awed by your love and confidence in me, and praying deeply to the Holy Spirit to endow me with the gifts you need and deserve in a bishop. Thank you. Your ministry and your faithfulness in following Jesus’ call has inspired me, and the Diocese of Arizona is going to continue to inspire people all around your state as we share the Good News of Christ’s love through word and action together. My son Nathan and I are both so excited to move to Arizona and begin this new ministry with you.”