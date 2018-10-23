More than the Moon, Night Sky Exploration at Chiricahua National Monument

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Chiricahua National Monument is hosting a special night sky event this Friday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm at the Echo Canyon parking area, 7.5 miles beyond the park entrance.
Members from the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association (TAAA) will have several telescopes set up to focus on features of the night sky.
Jim O’Connor from TAAA will be presenting a talk on the role of the night sky in local Native American cultures: Apache, Hopi, Navajo, Yaqui, and O’odam, at 6 p.m. in the Bonita Canyon Campground Amphitheater.
“Chiricahua NM is known for its dramatic dark sky due to the lack of light pollution from local urban areas,” states event organizer, Jim Knoll from TAAA, in a recent news release. “Mercury, Mars, and Jupiter, the Andromeda galaxy, along with star clusters, double stars and nebulae, will be some of the many highlights people might see during the event.”
Guests should dress warmly, bring drinks, snacks, a portable chair or blanket to sit on, and a flashlight with a red filter, if possible.
Chiricahua National Monument is located four miles east of the AZ HWY 181 and 186 junction, and 37 miles southeast of Willcox. Check www.nps.gov/chir for more park information, or call the visitor center staff at 520-824-3560 ext. 9302.
