Neighbors want “culture change” on A Mountain

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Some neighbors living near 'A' Mountain on Tucson’s west side worry their concerns are falling on deaf ears.
Dangerous driving, prohibited alcohol consumption and the condition of the road are all concerns, according to Candace Charvoz Frank.
She said her fellow neighbors have alerted the city of Tucson to concerns for years. City staff have met with community members over the last year, according to spokeswoman Lane Mandle.
Charvoz Frank wrote a letter to the editor after a public meeting in May 2017.
Several issues have already been addressed since then, according to Mandle. She cited road maintenance projects like the one that required vehicle access to the park be closed so crews could make the road navigable again after strong storms.
Mandle said upcoming projects for Sentinel Peak Park include rebuffing the existing speed humps, installing speed limit signs and studying the results of a road safety assessment. The assessment will consider all areas of usage for the park, which means vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.
Previous meetings with city staff about the future of the park left Charvoz Frank unsatisfied. She would prefer the current park be cleaned up and secured rather than more events and more people added to the existing layout.
"It's been so neglected and abused and dangerous for decades that I don't think it's going to be quickly remedied," she said.
Charvoz Frank believes additional security around the park could help change the culture around 'A' Mountain. She said she notices people drinking, littering and speeding down the mountain.
“The desert actually glitters with broken glass from years of that being disregarded and not enforced,” she said.
Security on site could deter people enough to eventually curb the illegal activity, according to Charvoz Frank.
Police will coordinate with Tucson Parks and Recreation staff about possible changes to patrols and enforcement, according to Mandle. She said that’s still in the early stages, with the more immediate focus on speed limit signs and speed humps.
Signs outside the park gate will be posted at 25 mph with signs inside the park posted at 15 mph. Mandle said they’re also considering other signage before reaching the park that encourages drivers to slow down.
Any possibility of closing or reducing vehicle access to the park would require a much larger, city-wide conversation, according to Mandle.
She said crews have not started the process to consider projects that would add more features or family-friendly events to Sentinel Peak Park.
Neighbors like Charvoz Frank will continue to be vocal throughout the process in hopes of advocating for changes they believe will improve the park.
