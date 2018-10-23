PCSD searching for theft suspects after stolen credit card is used

The incident began on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 9:34 a.m. when deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 5700 block of West River Road. According to a PCSD news release, when deputies arrived at the scene they learned a vehicle in the parking lot had been broken into and a credit card was stolen. The card was used a short time after the theft, to purchase $350 worth of items at several locations across Tucson.