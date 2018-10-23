PCSD searching for theft suspects after stolen credit card is used

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for two suspects in an August theft at a midtown apartment complex.
According to PCSD the first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, mid 30s to 40s, with long black hair, 5-foot-10 tall, weighing about 190 pounds; while a second suspect is described as a Hispanic male bald, with a dark complexion in his mid 30s to 40s, 5-foot-8, weighing 190 pounds.
The incident began on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 9:34 a.m. when deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 5700 block of West River Road. According to a PCSD news release, when deputies arrived at the scene they learned a vehicle in the parking lot had been broken into and a credit card was stolen. The card was used a short time after the theft, to purchase $350 worth of items at several locations across Tucson.
PCSD obtained surveillance video that showed the two male suspects using the stolen credit card.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or those who want to remain anonymous can submit their tip via text, phone or online at 88CRIME.org
