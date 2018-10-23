Senator Kyl Stops in Tucson talks midterms

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona Republican Senator Jon Kyle says he is not surprised big names like President Donald Trump and Senator Bernie Sanders are making stops in Arizona in the weeks before the midterms.
“Arizona is an important state politically,” said Senator Kyl.
President Trump was in the state last week campaigning for Senate Candidate Martha McSally and other republicans on the November ballot. On the democratic side, Senator Bernie Sanders is making stops across Arizona campaigning for David Garcia, the democratic candidate for governor.
“There’s a lot on the line and I think it’s great the big names are coming to Arizona,” said Kyl.
He says more Republicans will visit to campaign in the days before the election. We can expect Democrats to do the same.
“The more the better,” said Kyl.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.