7th grade boy scores extra credit on test by telling joke that makes teacher’s night

(RNN) – Humor and learning – sometimes they go together. It may depend on your sense of humor or your political party.
California middle school teacher Evelyn Lizette’s funny bone was tickled this month when she was grading tests from her seventh graders.
As part of the exam, she asked students to tell a joke for one point on the 50-point test.
One boy wrote, “Our president.”
Lizette took a snapshot of his answer and posted it on Twitter. Oh, and she tagged the commander in chief too.
“Grading papers. This legit made my night,” she said.
The post is an internet hit, generating 25,000 likes.
Lizette said she usually puts a freebie point or two on her tests to give her students a mental break.
She called her seventh-grader a “smart little guy.” He scored 50 out of 50 on the test and got an A.
Lizette’s post sparked some concern over her bringing politics into the classroom, but the teacher reminded them that she didn’t ask a political question to begin with.
