Tucson to host 26th annual Hope Fest

Now in its 26th year of service to the community, Hope Fest provides medical care, groceries, haircuts, clothing, and hygiene items to homeless, working poor, and underprivileged families. Furthermore, over 60 established and reputable programs and services will be present to connect with guests for on-going care. Doctors, nurse practitioners, and nurses will also lend a helping hand to Hope Fest. They will check vital signs, blood pressure, and glucose levels; provide HIV testing, pregnancy testing; and perform eye and hearing tests. They will also give free flu shots.