TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson to host 26th annual Hope Fest on Saturday, Oct. 27.
The community outreach program was created to help those less fortunate in Tucson, this year's event will be held at the Center of Opportunity is located at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road (former Holiday Inn Holidome Hotel) south of the swap meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Before the main event, organizers are looking for donations on Friday, Oct. 26 at the Pack the Parking Lot donation drive. They are asking for gently used clothing, hygiene items, canned food, diapers and stuffed animals. Donations can be dropped off at the Center of Opportunity on Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Now in its 26th year of service to the community, Hope Fest provides medical care, groceries, haircuts, clothing, and hygiene items to homeless, working poor, and underprivileged families. Furthermore, over 60 established and reputable programs and services will be present to connect with guests for on-going care. Doctors, nurse practitioners, and nurses will also lend a helping hand to Hope Fest. They will check vital signs, blood pressure, and glucose levels; provide HIV testing, pregnancy testing; and perform eye and hearing tests. They will also give free flu shots.
With the help of hundreds of volunteers, community partners, government agencies, social service organizations, faith-based organizations, Hope Fest improves and saves lives for thousands. Interested in donating or volunteering at Hope Fest 2018 please go to www.hopefest.com.
The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity will be a collaborative campus for the homeless, and will open in the Spring of 2019. Shelter beds, meals, addiction recovery services, behavioral health, medical, dental, and many more services will be provided. More than 30 organizations will participate with programs and/or services to make this Center a one-stop shop for the homeless.
To learn more about the center visit www.grmtucson.com.
