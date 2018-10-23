Tucson to kick off annual Buddy Walk

For some, this event is a tradition. 12-year-old Lily Emery has been attending the Buddy Walk since she was in a stroller. Her mother, Stacie Toumey says the event is like one big family gathering, adding, “It feels like a birthday party." Allyson Schug, co-chair of the Tucson Buddy Walk says, " Its always a great day full of fun and celebration, meeting new families and seeing those we haven’t seen since last year."