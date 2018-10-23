Tucson to kick off annual Buddy Walk

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - About 1,500 people are expected to participate in the Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome’s (SANDS) largest annual Buddy Walk fundraiser on Nov. 4th. The event will kick off at Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at noon.
For some, this event is a tradition. 12-year-old Lily Emery has been attending the Buddy Walk since she was in a stroller. Her mother, Stacie Toumey says the event is like one big family gathering, adding, “It feels like a birthday party." Allyson Schug, co-chair of the Tucson Buddy Walk says, " Its always a great day full of fun and celebration, meeting new families and seeing those we haven’t seen since last year."
The National Down Syndrome Society established the Buddy Walk program in 1955. The walk raises awareness and funds for Down Syndrome and takes place in cities across the world. Last year, the Tucson Buddy Walk raised more than $51,000, and helped SANDS provide free or low-cost workshops, host events, and support the Down Syndrome Research Group at the University of Arizona.
For more information on the Tucson Buddy Walk please visit ds-stride.org/tucsonbuddywalk
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.