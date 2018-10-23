Utah lawmaker tries pot ahead of medical marijuana vote

In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 photo medicated High Chew edibles are shown on display and offered for sale at the cannabis-themed Kushstock Festival at Adelanto, Calif. Utah lawmaker Sen. Jim Dabakis drove to Las Vegas and tried marijuana for the first time ahead of an upcoming vote on a proposition that would legalize the medical use of marijuana in his state for individuals with qualifying medical conditions. Salt Lake City TV station KUTV reports Dabakis wanted to try cannabis before the vote. Dabakis selected an edible gummy bear for the test, saying legislators should at least try marijuana before it's up for vote next month. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP)