WATCH: Vehicle struck by lightning in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Darrell Brewton said his wife was sitting inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, waiting for the light to change.
That’s when she and her pet got the surprise of a lifetime.
The vehicle was struck by a bolt of lightning at the intersection of Kolb and Valencia in Tucson around 1 p.m.
Brewton said the lightning hit the car’s antenna, which was left charred. He said the radio is having problems, but no one inside the vehicle was injured.
