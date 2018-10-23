Wildcats to reunite at 104th UA Homecoming

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - This week marks Homecoming week for the University of Arizona. According to the U of A Alumni Association more than 50,000 alumni, friends and families are expected to attend the 104th celebration, which runs Oct. 21-27 and is expected to be one of the largest ever.
"Homecoming is not only a tribute to the university's rich past, it's also a celebration of shared connections and what it means to be a 'Wildcat for Life,'" said Melinda Burke, president of the UA Alumni Association, in a recent news release. "We are excited to welcome our alumni back to campus and create more UA memories."
One highlight of this year's Homecoming is the 50-year reunion class gift campaign, which is on track to be the largest class gift in school history.
"The UA was founded on a culture of giving and philanthropy," Burke said. "It's wonderful to see our alumni continue this legacy and help giving reach new heights."
Other Homecoming events include the Ghosts of UA Tour, Lighting of "A" Mountain, 50th class reunion, Homecoming Luncheon, Alumni of the Year Awards ceremony, bonfire and pep rally, crowning of the king and queen, Tents on the Mall, Wildcat for Life Tailgate Party, and the parade, which is themed “There’s No Place Like Homecoming.” A complete schedule is available on the UA Homecoming website.
In addition, two new activities have been added to Homecoming week – the Lighting of "A" Mountain 5K Fun Run and GLOW.
The fun run will serve as the new kickoff event for Homecoming on Oct. 21. Participants can register for the run online, and they are invited to donate to the UA Campus Pantry, which works to reduce food shortage in the UA student community.
GLOW marks the first Homecoming celebration designed especially for UA graduates from the past five years. Following the bonfire and pep rally on Oct. 26, Wildcats can head over to GLOW at the Americano Mexicano restaurant on University Boulevard for a night of food and music beginning at 9 p.m.
For more information about Homecoming, visit the Alumni Association’s Homecoming page.
