Aces out: Sale, Kershaw chased early in Series opener

This was just the 26th Series game in which both starters failed to get an out in the seventh, the second in a row after the Dodgers' Yu Darvish exited in the second inning in Game 7 last year and Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. departed in the third. Before now, the only back-to-back double short outings were by Brooklyn and the Yankees all the way back in the Games 6 and 7 of 1947.